100 years of Morgan & Wacker | VIDEO

THE second oldest Harley-Davidson dealership in the world, Queensland’s Morgan & Wacker celebrates its 100th birthday, May 5-6.

Established in Brisbane in 1917, it is the oldest Harley-Davidson dealership in Australia and also the oldest Harley-Davidson dealership outside the USA.

Morgan & Wacker will be celebrating in style on Friday, May 5 with a special VIP event featuring Bill Davidson, the great grandson of company founder William A. Davidson and the son of Willie G Davidson.

The affable Bill Davidson has been with the company for over 30 years in various leadership positions within the company’s marketing team and played a large roile in the establishment of the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

The Morgan & Wacker showroom at Ross St, Newstead in Queensland will be rocking for this one.

On Saturday, May 6 there will be a giant street party starting at 8.30am.

There will also be a show ‘n’ to end all show ‘n’ shines as well as live music and a heap of super discounts.