Kawasaki Z650L | First Ride | Launch Report

When I heard the ER-6nL was getting replaced with the Z650L for MY17 my mind began to wander… A ZX-6R-based in-line four-cylinder streetfighter with four-into-two-into-four pipes sweeping up each side of the swingarm; stiff suspension; and style: upswept seat with the ‘Z’ pattern styling. It would kick arse!

I could immediately see myself flogging this bike mercilessly around town, keeping the revs towards the stratosphere: I would be heard from a mile away; taking it to the open-class bikes around my local bends…

Z650L first ride onboard video Here’s a short onboard video from today. Got to put Kawasaki’s 2017 Z650L and Ninja 650L through their paces today. Both machines are lots of fun! Best ignore the speedo… ??? Full report will be on the website ASAP Posted by Cycle Torque on Friday, January 20, 2017

So part of me was a little disappointed inside when I hear the Z650L will be based off its Learner-Approved parralel-twin Ninja, with a two-into-one exhaust, basic suspension, and no ‘Z’ on the seat… ‘How dare they destroy the sanctity of Z,’ I thought to myself. I love the ‘Z’ seat!

I struggled with these thoughts all the way up until I saw one in the flesh for the first time, at Kawasaki Motor Australia’s press launch for the Z650L and Ninja 650L.

There it was, laid bare in front of me, all-black with white accents. It looks good. Real good. Expectation is such a silly thing when you take a moment think about it.

It was at that moment I came back to reality. The zed in my head would make no sense in today’s market: too expensive and uncompromising, with its power too high in the rev range. But the zed before me does: it’s affordable and easy to own, being aimed squarely at learners: newcomers and returners alike.

The Z650L is also a major departure from the ER-6nL it replaces. The looks and style have been updated. Gone is the offset rear shock and twin spar frame. I really like the ‘Z’ LED tail light. The engine remains largely the same – in capacity, bore, stroke and gear ratios, with the Z650L producing slightly less power, but slightly more torque. The airbox, throttle bodies, injectors, intake and exhaust cams, intake ports are all new and have been added to increase low-to-mid response, while Kawasaki has added a slip and assist clutch. A new trellis frame has also been used and accounts for a lot of weight saving: all up the new Z650L weights 14kg less than the ER6nL it replaces.

Kawasaki’s main focus for its 650-twins remains towards making it practical for learners and everyday riders in everyday riding situations. It starts with the quick-revving engine tuned for low- to mid-range torque; continuing through the lightweight trellis frame and swingarm, to the low seat height and wide, flat handlebars, plush suspension and neutral-positioned footpegs; culminating with a slip and assist clutch, adjustable levers, comprehensive instruments which feature a gear-position indicator and shift light amongst other fuel and distance read-outs, and most importantly: ABS brakes.

On paper Kawasaki has made a bike which everybody is able to use, inspiring confidence in fresh-faced or returner riders the machine is aimed, whilst also making it very user-friendly for commuters.

The ride

I set off from Kawasaki HQ on the Z650L and the first thing I notice is the slip and assist clutch and engine response. The bike gets away from a stop with ease, building speed through the low- to mid-range just as it said on the box. The suspension is set on the softer side and soaks up the uneven surfaces and concrete to tarmac changes well. The riding position feels pretty good too. the ‘bars slightly forward of upright, ‘pegs lying directly underneath the seat.

We ride through Sydney traffic for around an hour or so, heading West to the Hawkesbury Region: through Pitt Town towards Wisemans Ferry. The engine’s strong performance in this real-world setting is clear. It doesn’t need to be kept on the boil, instead it’s happier toiling- pulling along nicely in each gear. Speed limits up to 80km/h can be reached under 5,000 revs. The bike stops well too, two big 300mm rotors hugged by two-piston calipers mounted regularly up front are intuitive and confidence inspiring in traffic.

As we approach some faster bends I notice some slight vibrations through the ‘pegs and seat between 5,500 and 6500 rpm. The slip and assist clutch makes it feel impossible to stuff up down-shifts. Up-shifts without using the clutch feel smooth. The bike is geared short: accelerating in top gear from low speeds is achievable, though it will have a tendency to sign off earlier in the rev range. Not that this really matters – the Z650L is good for speeds well beyond the highway limit. In a few emergency braking exercises it takes some serious stopping before ABS engages. I am really impressed with the ABS unit. The seat is fairly plush, but a bit over an hour into the ride I notice the contour is starting to cause a bit of discomfort. We do a few passes to get some photos done and it starts to rain.

Time for lunch.

The rain had stopped by the time we got to Wisemans Ferry, where we were allowed a bit over an hour’s worth of ‘free time’ to test the bikes on our own. The front suspension showed signs of duress under hard braking due to its softer set up, as did the rear through mid-corner bumps, but really, it coped quite well considering it was carrying a lot of rider at speeds one could lose their licence. The engine has no trouble performing up to those speeds and it’s most enjoyable using the torque to your advantage coming out of corners. Dunlop Sportmax tyres offer plenty of grip and feedback in the drying conditions. The shift light is a great feature, the rev needle even flickers to let you know it’s time to change gear. What was perhaps a bigger indicator it was time to shift gears was the vibrations felt through the seat, which became more apparent because I was keeping the revs up to the bike. Overall I am pretty impressed. I turn around to head back, but I ended up doing a few more passes of the road instead…

Overall

Despite my grandiose expectations, there are no surprises with the Z650L in the real world. Kawasaki has done a great job with the Z650L, creating another great package for learner/returner/commuter market. Most people would be able to jump on this bike straight away after doing their two-day pre-learner practical. Anyone graduating to their Ps from a smaller machine will revel in the bike’s usability. It has such a great list of practical rider-friendly features, it inspires a lot of confidence and offers strong, reliable performance for its category.

2017 Kawasaki Z650L | Pearl Flat Stardust White/Metallic Spark Black | Metallic Flat Spark Black/ Metallic Spark Black | $9,699 + on-roads | Now available from Kawasaki dealers