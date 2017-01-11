2017 Street Triple unveiled

JANUARY 11: Triumph has unveiled its 2017 Street Triple Range in a live-stream event overnight.

The Street Triple range will feature an ‘S’ model – which will feature a smaller LAMS 660cc engine, while the ‘R’ and ‘RS’ will now feature a bigger 765cc engine.

Triumph seems to be aiming the range at a wide variety of riders its press material describing it as “an addictive everyday ride or a full-on track weapon.”

Each model comes with its own ECU set up – tailoring the power and response.

Other technology like rider modes and the suspension is also optimised for each model tailoring it to road and track riding conditions.

The 765cc engine is developed from the Daytona engine with over 80 new parts.

The R and RS will feature an angle-adjustable 5-inch colour TFT instrumentation with three different screen display styles to choose from, altering the layout of the information.

‘Sport’ and ‘Track’ modes focused more on the rev counter and gear position display, while ‘Road’ and ‘Rain’ modes focus on the speedometer.

For more information on the 2017 Street Triple range, visit the Triumph website.