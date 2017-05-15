2017 Sydney Motorcycle Show returns to Darling Harbour

The bi-annual Sydney Motorcycle Show will return to Darling Harbour, with organisers confirming the 2017 event will be held at the all-new Sydney International Convention Centre (ICC), November 24-26.

Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries Chief Executive Officer Tony Weber said returning the show to Darling Harbour provided the motorcycle industry with the best possible showcase for its products.

“When we toured the venue with our brand representatives late last year we couldn’t help but be impressed by the ICC’s location, wireless connectivity, vast open spaces (all under cover) and stand design potential that such a versatile exhibition area creates,” Weber said.

Despite Honda and KTM not being involved with the show in both Melbourne and Sydney over the last two years, Weber hinted at both manufacturers being involved this year.

“Our member brands are really enthused about the show and keen to support it,” he said.

“That’s always a great sign that we can expect a terrific showcase of what the industry has to offer.”

The show also welcomes a new presenting sponsor for 2017, with Shannons Insurance coming onboard.

Shannons Insurance NSW Business Development Manager Sheena Watkins said the organisation was excited to partner with the FCAI and Troy Bayliss Events to present Australia’s largest motorcycle show.

“Shannons is proud to be the presenting partner of the Sydney Motorcycle Show,” Watkins said.

“We are excited to be part of this prestigious event and being back at Darling Harbour at the Sydney International Convention Centre is a fantastic opportunity for everyone.

“We are also looking forward to showcasing the Shannons Super Rig as the main stage for the expo,” Watkins added.

Boasting 15,000 square metres of indoor exhibition space as well as an additional 5,000 square metres of outdoor decking overlooking Darling Harbour the iconic location will provide a unique location for showcasing the latest offerings from the motorcycle industry.

Over 100 exhibitors are expected to participate in the event which will unveil the latest new release motorcycles to the Australian market.

Event organiser Troy Bayliss said he expected the show to reach exhibitor capacity before the end of the financial year.

“Moving the show back to Darling Harbour has proven to be popular with the motorcycle industry,” Bayliss said.

“Exhibitor sales are extremely high, and I expect we will be at capacity by the end of the financial year.

“This event will bring together the latest products, services, and offerings from all disciplines of the motorcycle industry for consumers to experience in the one place.

“We will be announcing some new initiatives in the coming months including a fantastic program targeting new riders,” Bayliss continued.

Visitors receive the opportunity to see the latest bikes, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides in the flesh, engage with industry experts, test ride a range of both adults and children’s motorcycles as well as be entertained by a full program of demonstrations, stunts, and special features.

Building on the successful 2015 event, the Sydney Motorcycle Show continues to grow under the management collaboration between the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) and Troy Bayliss Events.