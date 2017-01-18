Over 20k up for grabs in Yamaha R3 Cup

Yamaha has announced the total prize pool for the R3 cup’s sophomore year will exceed $20,000.

Entry level riders who compete in the series will be rewarded right down to fifth place in a move to keep introducing new riders to road racing.

The series champion will take home $5,000, with $3,000 and $1,500 on offer for the respective runners-up; $750 and $500 for fourth and fifth.

A race win will earn riders $175, with $250 to be distributed from second to fifth places.

Overall place-getters for each of the five rounds can win up to $500, while two incentive awards of $75 will be given out each round.

Because the R3 Cup is designed as an entry level race series aimed at showcasing new riders, all ‘A’ graders, international riders and pro level racers are not eligible to win any prizes – although they are welcome to race in the series.

Individual round payments will be awarded on a race-by-race basis but to be in the running for the overall contingencies, racers are asked to compete in at least four of the five rounds.

All riders must display all series logos and run a Yamaha Racing patch on leathers in order to benefit from the prize pool payments.

ASBK tests take place for R3 Cup Competitors on the following dates: Wakefield Park 7-8 March, Winton 11-12 April and Morgan Park 9-10 August 2017.

R3 Cup dates

1 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 17-19 March

2 Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla VIC 28-30 April

3 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick Qld 25-27 August

4 SMSP, Eastern Creek NSW 8-10 September

5 Phillip Island Prix Circuit, VIC 6-8 October