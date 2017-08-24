Is a 350cc Bonneville coming soon? Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto announce partnership

Triumph Motorcycles and Indian company Bajaj Auto have announced the beginning of a global partnership, which could mean we could see small-capacity Triumph-badged motorcycles in the not-too-distant future.

The companies state the objective of their partnership is to deliver a range of outstanding mid-capacity motorcycles benefiting from the collective strengths of both companies.

Although the press release says ‘mid-capacity’, we expect it to mean 300-500cc as the overall aim of the partnership is to enter high-volume market segments worldwide, such as Asia, South America and India.

The partnership hopes to increase the individual strengths of the companies, including brand position and perception, design and development technology, quality and cost, competitiveness and worldwide distribution.

Bajaj will gain access to the iconic Triumph brand, and its range of motorcycles, enabling it to offer a wider range within its domestic market and other international markets.

We see the partnership heading in a number of ways: they can go classic with a 350cc Bonnie, a 500cc Thunderbird cruiser would be very cool, or even a ‘Street Single’ naked could be in development.

Maybe we’ll see all three…