FROM THE APEX: Episode 4 video

From the Apex is Cycle Torque’s weekly news video as part of its 2017 TV series.

In this episode we look at Harley’s 100th birthday bash for Morgan and Wacker, the oldest Harley-Davidson dealership in Australia and the second-oldest in the world.

Harley-Davidson is also throwing street parties around the country to celebrate.

Harley trikes will be available in Australia from October, 2017. Silly laws have prevented the Motor Company from importing the trikes, so it made us look at some other silly motorcycle laws.

BMW is competing the Finke Desert Race this year with its R 1200 GS Rallye X.

Here is a link to the video