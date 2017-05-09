FROM THE APEX: Episode 5 video

From the Apex is Cycle Torque’s weekly news video as part of its 2017 TV series.

In this episode we tip our cap to a few Aussies racing in different disciplines around the world.

Chad Reed suffered a bout of what Smarty calls Red Mist. If it’s not next to you at the gates, there’s a good chance you already have it.

Broc Parkes picked up a second, while the Cudlin brothers picked up fourth and fifth respectively at the Le Mans 24-hour.

While Jess Gardiner has won her class of the French Enduro Championship.

In other news, pricing and availability has been announced on the new Suzuki GSX-R 1000 and GSX-R 1000R.

Here is a link to the video.