Cycle Torque eMag April 2017

Welcome to the April issue of Cycle Torque, in it you’ll find full tests of two live nudes.

Yamaha is back with a big and bold MT-10 derived from its YZF-R1. The tuning fork company has made a few attempts at open class nakeds to varying degrees of success, we find out how well it stacks up.

CFMoto is China’s largest exporter of ATVs, but did you know the company also produces about 40,000 motorcycles per year? We take a look at the learner approved 650NK ABS which will compete strongly for your dollar with Japanese and European machines.

Do the best race team bosses start as riders? Chris caught up with Kelvin Reilly, BC Performance’s head honcho on racing and what it’s like to run a championship winning team.

Our new columnist Norman received critical acclaim in his debut last month. “Go boil your head” and “I don’t get it” were just some of the comments we received. Back by unpopular demand, this time it’s sportsbikes’ turn. Watch out.

There’s the latest news, some great new products, some epic responses to Norman and more…

