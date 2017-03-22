About the author: Staff Writer

Troy Herfoss (Honda) has taken out the second round of the Australian Superbike Championship at Wakefield Park, scoring 46 points ahead of Wayne Maxwell (38pts – Yamaha) and Robbie Bugden (35pts – Kawasaki).

Daniel Falzon (Yamaha) takes a 13-point series lead into Round 3, held at Winton in April.

Herfoss said in a Facebook post “I’m really happy with the way I rode and our level is very high.

“I know after this weekend, the team and I will be really strong at the next round at Winton Motor Raceway at the end of April.”

The weekend started off on a sour note when Glenn Allerton crashed early on in practice leaving him with a broken arm.

Allerton high-sided at turn 10 and was then taken to Hospital where it was determined he had broken his arm in two places and required immediate surgery.

“I started to straighten the bike out then started to let go of the brakes to turn-in,” Allerton said.

“I then put my balance and weight forward and the back-end came right around and flicked me over the handlebars.

“I landed on my elbow pretty hard as I broke my humerus bone in two places really badly.”

Allerton’s doctors precict he will be out of action from eight to ten weeks, meaning he will miss the next round of the championship.

Wayne Maxwell was able to keep his championship hopes alive after taking second place for the round with 8-1 results.

In unpredictable weather, Maxwell said taking eighth place in race one was a positive, and thought the race was “in control of the gods.”

“It could have rained and I could have been a hero, but it didn’t.

“Unfortunately, that’s the way it goes,” Maxwell said.

Robbie Bugden placed his Kawasaki BCperformance Ninja ZX-10R on the 3rd step of the overall round podium, cementing 3rd position on the championship leader board, 17 points behind series leader Daniel Falzon (Yamaha).

“It’s been a pretty tough weekend where the results didn’t come easy and we really had to work hard,” Bugden said.

“We haven’t competed here as a team before with the Ninja ZX-10R so it was challenging early on.

“We tipped one over on Friday and the weather conditions didn’t help at all with the dry and the wet.”

Falzon’s team, Jon Daniels Racing said in a Facebook post that the team “made the wrong decision by gridding up with wet tyres on a rapidly drying track.

“With no further rain forecast, the [team] made the decision to call Daniel in on lap 3 for a MotoGP-style swap to the dry bike in pit lane.

“Daniel rejoined in 18th position and spent the remaining 16 laps fighting his way back up to a 9th place finish, whilst setting the fastest lap of the race.

In race two, Falzon “pushed through the changing conditions to put the Caterpillar Yamaha R1 on the podium.”