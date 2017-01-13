BMW’s Navigator V GPS promotion

FROM BMW AUSTRALIA: BMW Motorrad is celebrating the New Year with a complimentary Navigator V GPS unit fitted on selected 2016 plated models.

The BMW Navigator V, valued at $1,200, is the perfect companion for a ride through the rolling countryside or finding a way through the urban jungle. Never miss a beat with the fully integrated Navigator V providing navigation and a whole lot more.

This limited bonus offer is available on the following models.

R 1200 GS, R 1200 GS Adventure, R 1200 RT, R 1200 R, R 1200 RS.

F 700 GS, F 800 GS, F 800 GS Adventure

C 650 Sport, C 650 GT.

With 2017 models arriving now there are still limited dealer stock opportunities for significant ride-away savings on selected 2016 models.

From the legendary R 1200 GS to the urban mobility C 650 Sport and GT scooters, there is a motorcycle to suit all riders.

General Manager BMW Motorrad Australia, Andreas Lundgren, is delighted to announce these savings opportunities.

“We want to wish riders a Happy New Year and what better way to celebrate than behind the ‘bars of a new BMW motorcycle. These offers are strictly limited and they will quickly roll out the showroom doors, so do not delay, see your preferred authorised BMW Motorrad dealer now.” said Lundgren.