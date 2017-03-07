Cycle Torque March Issue 2017

On the cover of this issue is the Yamaha MT-09 – a machine that puts a smile on your dial every time you ride it.

The 2017 model has been refined since its inception. Read the test to find out more.

There’s Harley-Davidson’s 110-cubic inch Fat Boy S which brings CVO performance to the iconic machine. But is it enough?

Todd tests the KTM 350 SX-F which has received a major update to the front-end with WP AER 48 air forks. Will it put you at the pointy end?

Ryan put the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650L and Z650L learners through their paces at the recent press launch and came away pretty impressed with the machines. Both machines have dropped a significant amount of weight and feature handy low- to mid-range performance.

While Nigel was out on safari testing the new BMW F 800 GSA – with a new electronics package and a few refinements this is BMW’s most capable 800 yet.

What goes into riding the Wall of Death? Hugh Hunt knows, an expert on Engineering Dynamics and Vibration worked as a consultant on the hit Guy Martin show. Make sure to read the feature.

Flack looks at the life and times of The Boss, Smarty does bike shops, Ryan questions the rules of retail and Norman hates naked bikes then loves them again.

Make sure you check out the latest products, reviews, news and more.

