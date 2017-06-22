Cycle Torque – Recover My Ride special offer

Recover My Ride has been helping Australian motorcyclists get their bike transported to a repairer or home after misfortune or just bad luck.

For a small annual fee Recover My Ride and depending on the circumstances will transport your bike to a closes repairer to get you back on the road as soon as possible.

At around $150 per year, it’s a great deal, but Cycle Torque readers can get an even better deal with a 20 per cent discount available at sign-up with the coupon code CLRP120 – that’s a saving of $30.

Recover My Ride’s service allows you to have your ride taken to the nearest repairer for breakdowns, flat tyres or batteries, to get you back on the road fast.

Here are some of the benefits of being a Recover My Ride member:

Unlimited towing – To closest repairer

Personal injuries suffered while riding RMR will pick your ride up take it the the closes repairer.

No Joining Fee – One off yearly membership fee only

Unlimited call outs Australia wide Breakdowns – Your ride transported to closest repairer

Loss of license – Your ride transported to your home Flat batteries – Your ride transported to closest repairer

Flat tyres – Your ride transported to closest repairer

Unlimited kilometres – To closest repairer no matter where you are

Personal illness unable to ride home RMR will pick your ride up and bring it home for you no matter where you are.

Recover My Ride is offering riders total peace of mind so that your ride is safe anywhere in Australia, according to a company spokesman.

There is no other company that offers the comprehensive range of services that Recover My Ride is offering to the riding public, the spokesman said.

For more information about the services offered or to sign up as a member check out www.RMRmember.com, and don’t forget the Cycle Torque discount code – CLRP120 Exclusive To Cycletorque Readers.