Cycle Torque TV, 2017 Episode 1

This episode of Cycle Torque TV includes From the Apex – a tongue-in-cheek approach to the latest motorcycle news.

There’s also an overview/first ride of BMW Motorrad’s Heritage range of R nineTs.

It’s just in time for BMW’s New Model Festival, April 8.

There’s bike tests of Yamaha’s MT-09 and the Learner Approved CFMoto 650NK ABS.

Finally, we look at Yamaha’s genuine accessories for the MT-09 and review Airoh’s ST701 full-face sports-touring helmet and catch up with Terry O’Neill, promoter of the Swann Super Series which kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

Hope you enjoy the episode.