Cycle Torque TV, 2017 Episode 1

Posted in General, News, Uncategorized · April 4, 2017 · No comments

This episode of Cycle Torque TV includes From the Apex – a tongue-in-cheek approach to the latest motorcycle news.

There’s also an overview/first ride of BMW Motorrad’s Heritage range of R nineTs.

It’s just in time for BMW’s New Model Festival, April 8.

There’s bike tests of Yamaha’s MT-09 and the Learner Approved CFMoto 650NK ABS.

Finally, we look at Yamaha’s genuine accessories for the MT-09 and review Airoh’s ST701 full-face sports-touring helmet and catch up with Terry O’Neill, promoter of the Swann Super Series which kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

Hope you enjoy the episode.

About the author: Staff Writer

Click on a tab to select how you'd like to leave your comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Cycle Torque on the App Store - iPad App READ THE ENTIRE MAGAZINE ON OUR IPAD APP