Cycle Torque TV, 2017 Episode 2

This episode of Cycle Torque TV includes From the Apex – a tongue-in-cheek approach to the latest motorcycle news.

This week, we look at the bikes we’re keen to ride this year, and some we’ll probably never ride too…

Chris buys a brand-spanking-new Yamaha MT-10. Find out why he bought it over everything else.

We look at Kovix motorcycle alarm locks to keep your pride-and-joy safe, and WileyX sunglasses, the ultimate motorcycle eyewear.

We test Kawasaki’s learner-approved Z650L, the spawn of Zed.

Finally, the guys at Custom Torque meet Dave Zeiglmeier, owner of a trick Yamaha XJR1300 custom.

Hope you enjoy the episode.