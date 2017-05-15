Cycle Torque TV, 2017 Episode 6

This episode of Cycle Torque TV includes From the Apex – a tongue-in-cheek approach to the latest motorcycle news.

We look at KTM’s 2017 big-bore adventure bikes which have just been launched to the Australian media.

It’s nearly Isle of Man TT time and we cant wait – our eyes are on the Australian duo riding for Norton. David Johnson takes the highly coveted number one plate for the big bike races this year and former WSBK rider and 2015 BSB champ Josh Brookes makes his comeback to the Snaefell Mountain circuit after a few years.

The other comeback we’re excited by is Guy Martin, who has been a bit busy being a media superstar with Guy’s ‘everything’…

Rumours swirl around Volkswagen selling off Ducati to pay for its ‘Dieselgate’ scandal.

Will we get an MT-10 Tracer?

Robert M Pursig, the author of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance recently passed away – his book is a must-read.

Loris Bas has pulled off the save of the season, which would leave most with a hefty drycleaning bill.

We off-road test Yamaha’s alphabet soup YXZ1000R SS SE, which is a serious paddleshift performance off-road assault vehicle, Naked Touring visits the Antipodean Tynker in Walcha, a motorcycle art gallery/workshop where Mark Walker’s AMAZING steampunk creations can be found.

We also look at a range of paddock stands from Acebikes, a vintage custom Triumph Bonneville Bobber and the X16 – an ATV helmet from Shark made specifically for Australian farmers.

Hope you enjoy the episode.