Ducati Diavel Diesel limited-edition unveiled

A collaboration between Ducati and Diesel has resulted in the Ducati Diavel Diesel, and it looks like a Doomsday Prepper’s wet dream.

If it means getting more specials like this, we say bring on The Purge!

The Ducati Diavel Diesel – of which only 666 numbered units will be produced – is the result of a collaboration between both brands.

Only five bikes will make their way to Australia

To create the limited-edition bike, the Italian icons were inspired by “a hyperkinetic dynamism of a post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic world.”

The bike has certainly achieved its goal with its hand-brushed stainless steel finish with visible welding and rivets; while details like the tank cover, front cowl, tan leather seat and passenger saddle cover are examples of craftsmanship and style.

CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, Claudio Domenicali said “the collaboration with Diesel enabled us to explore original stylistic and technical aspects whilst staying within the Ducati brand and fully respecting its values.”

Other distinguishing features of this Diavel special include the lateral air intake covers, made of red methacrylate with the Diesel logo on the inside.

Red is also the colour of the Brembo front brake callipers, of five chain links and the LCD dashboard.

Pipes are graced by a black Zircotec ceramic coating and black silencers with ends machined from solid, on which the new pyramid motif appears.

The result of this new collaboration was unveiled during the Milan Men’s Fashion Week at an event whose emotion-charged setting and music (performed by The Bloody Beetroots) provided the ideal backdrop for the new motorcycle.

Creative Director of Diesel Licences, Andrea Rosso said “it’s an important bike that reflects the rock side of Diesel’s DNA.”

The new Ducati Diavel Diesel will be shown off at the Motor Bike Expo in Verona, Italy from 20 to 22 January.

The bike will go on sale to the public, worldwide, starting from April 2017.

Diesel has also produced a capsule apparel collection dedicated to Ducati which press material says reflects the DNA and roots shared by the two brands: ‘creativity’ and ‘innovation’.

Also going on sale starting from April, this collection comprises one Jogg Jeans, a leather jacket and two T-shirts.

You can read Cycle Torque tests of both the Diavel and XDiavel here.