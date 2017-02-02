Ducatisti Sydney’s Guinness World Record Attempt

Ducatisti Sydney is trying to break a Guinness World Record for the most Ducatis on a single ride, Sunday February 5.

The Italian bike nuts are hoping for over 405 Ducati motorcycles to break the record.

The group has also raised about $20,000 worth of prizes and giveaways for the day too.

First prize is a brand new Ducati Scrambler, valued at $13,290 (plus on-roads).

Registration allows you to partake in the Guinness World Record Attempt, but you also get a chance to win the Ducati Scrambler.

The prizes will be drawn Ducatista’s Beach Party, held at Bondi Beach Pavilion, later in the day.

The current record was set in Belgium, 10 years ago.

Event Time: 9am, 5 Feb, 2017 ?Sydney Olympic Park – more details TBA

Every bike needs to be registered according to Guinness Regulation. Register here

The ticket includes:

– Ride Entry in the Ducatista World Record Attempt

– Raffle ticket at for the RSPCA draw which includes $17,000 of prizes

– Special Ducatista Patch and Sticker that you rode to break the record on 5 Feb 2017

– The COMBO ticket allows you to Park at Bondi Beach in secure display parking (park at own risk)

If you park and display: we are giving away a FURTHER $2,000 of prizes on the day to those that pay and display at our beach party.

We will be having best in class categories – so make sure you’ve washed the drool and other sticky stuff off your sexy Italian machine.

Zac Battersby will be chief judge – and being a professional detailer he and his sidekick Ollie will be scrutinising each machine. Ollie has a nose for anything out of the ordinary so make sure its sorted…

Parking for display opens at midday and closes at 6pm – so you can party at the Ducatista Beach Party while your machine is safely on show.

We have professional security and marshals overlooking the parking.

Parking at your own risk and all rules must be adhered to in the area as it will be open to controlled pubic viewing on the day.

Note – all participants attend at their own risk and must agree to a Risk Waiver