Eyes Wide Open on Foxtel Today

The awesome video about Cycle Torque’s Chris and Alex Pickett racing together at the Isle of Man, Eyes Wide Open, will be telecast on Fox Sports 5 at 2.30pm today.

It’s a great story about a father and son preparing and racing at the same event on the world’s most dangerous racetrack and features incredible onboard and action footage. If you have any interest in motorcycle racing, family relationships or the Isle of Man, catch Eyes Wide Open.

Buy a copy from Motobooks.