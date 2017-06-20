Hinckley’s Moto2 Triumph

TRIUMPH has been announced in early June as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2 World Championship as of the 2019 season.

The three-year contract with Dorna is to supply a dedicated, race-tuned 765cc three-cyclinder engine.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer for Triumph Motorcycles said it is a “significant moment” for Triumph’s history.

“We look forward to a long and thrilling relationship with Dorna and the Moto2TM teams, riders and fans,” Mr Stroud said.

The Moto2 engine is based upon the 765cc powerplant in Triumph’s Street Triple RS, with a few modifications:

Modified cylinder head with revised inlet and exhaust ports for optimised gas flow, titanium valves and stiffer valve springs for increased rpm, low-output race kit alternator for reduced inertia, taller first gear, race-developed ad tuneable slipper clutch, race ECU (developed with Magneti Marelli), revised engine covers and a different sump to improve header run.

It has been reported the engine is predicted to deliver around 130 horsepower and 80 Newtons.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Chief Executive Officer of Dorna is “very excited to be working with one of the world’s most iconic motorcycle brands.

“The Triumph triple engines are renowned for their strong, linear power and torque delivery and have achieved many successes on the track making them the ideal choice for the Moto2 Championship.

“We are looking forward to the 2019 season and the beginning of a new generation of Moto2.”

Moto2 currently uses Honda CBR600 engines since replacing the 250 two-stroke class.

Herve Poncharal, President of the International Road Racing Teams Association said “Moto2 is a key category in feeding talent into MotoGP.

“We’re seeing a lot of top riders in MotoGP all come through the intermediate category.

“The arrival of Triumph as the sole engine supplier and with new ECU’s in the intermediate class, marks a new era that is sure to prove another incredible step in its evolution, making it remain the ultimate category on the way to MotoGP.”

The Moto2 class has been criticised for being too similar to the World Supersport class.

It has also been criticised because the divide between Moto2 and MotoGP is too big.

This changes that.