Harley-Davidson ambassador Nathan Hindmarsh will join fellow NSW Blues legends Brad Fittler, Steve Menzies and Danny Buderus in a 20-strong convoy riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles over 4,000km in 11 days to raise awareness and funds for Father Chris Riley’s Youth Off The Streets.

The ride kicks off today, February 17 from Fraser Motorcycles Concord, with the boys making 14 stops, travelling to Bathurst, Orange, Wagga Wagga, Tumut, Jindabyne, Canberra, Dubbo, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie and more.

The Origin greats will set up rugby league clinics, attend local league tournaments including three all-girl nines tournaments, and give away 3,000 footballs to girls and boys.

The team has also committed to help the town of Walgett re-turf an entire Rugby League pitch, with almost $150,000 in materials and labour being donated.

Adam Wright, spokesperson for Harley-Davidson Australia and New Zealand said “we are extremely proud to continue our commitment to The Hogs For The Homeless tour.

“Working alongside some of the biggest names in Rugby League, we have recognised what can be achieved by coming together, and the impact that we have already received over the past five years.

“It is a rewarding program for our dealers and all those involved.”

Members of the public can support Youth off the Streets by purchasing raffle tickets, with proceeds going directly to Father Riley’s worth charity.

H-D has provided number of raffle prizes including a Harley Davidson XL1200 CX Roadster (value $19,495), a State of Origin experience for four people at Game Two on Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 (value $6,000), and a signed 2017 VB Blues Jumper.

Since its inception in 2013, Hogs For The Homeless has engaged with local communities across NSW to promote and raise awareness of youth homelessness throughout Australia.

Harley-Davidson has also provided each member of the twenty all-star line up a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for the journey.

To date, Hogs For The Homeless has raised more than $450,000 for Youth Off The Streets, the charity supporting young people who are homeless, drug dependent and recovering from abuse.