Huntington’s Kawasaki Raffle

Where can you get a 1700cc Kawasaki Vulcan Vaquero for $25? Where?

Brisan Motorcycles and Kawasaki Motors are the major sponsors of the Hunter Bikers Raffle for Huntington’s NSW where the lucky winner will cruise away on this $24,499 machine.

The prize includes registration and on-road costs.

The Huntington’s Raffle Campaign only has 2500 tickets available, and that was as of a couple of weeks ago, so there are even less on offer now.

Ford Brothers Racing, comprising of Kawasaki-sponsored road racers 18-year-old Hunter Ford and his brother Zane, 15, also are sponsoring the raffle campaign.

They will carry signage and logos on their machines and support vehicles to help spread the word during their racing campaign.

The young brothers contest a variety of events including the Australian Superbike Championship and in the Australasian Formula Extreme Superbike Championship.

The winning ticket will be drawn at this year’s Newcastle Toy Run on Sunday, December 3.

“We are really proud to be sponsoring the Huntington NSW major Fundraising Raffle, which we are sure will help spread the word among our community and raise awareness of the disease,” Brisans Motorcycles Dealer Principal Clint Davis said.

“We have been servicing motorcycle enthusiasts for over 30 years and we are looking forward to seeing the legendary Vulcan 1700 share a home with its new owner!

“We thank Kawasaki Motors Australia for assisting us with this project.”

You can support this major campaign by visiting rafflelink.com.au

Brisans Motorcycles supports many national and regional charity organisations and events such as Camnop Quality and the annual Toy Run.

The Hunter Bikers Events Raffle will support families impacted by Huntington’s disease.

Huntington’s Disease is an inherited progressive neurodegenerative disease which impairs cognition, causes issues with movement and has associated behavioural changes and emotional problems.

For more information check out www.huntingtonsnsw.org.au