HUSQVARNA OFFICIALLY UNVEIL 2018 ENDURO RANGE

Husqvarna Motorcycles today launch their complete line-up of 2018 enduro models – a sophisticated new series of 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines that take the historic brand’s enduro model line-up to a whole new level in terms of technology and performance.

Introducing the next generation of 2-stroke machines – the all-new, electronic fuel-injected TE 250i and TE 300i – Husqvarna’s latest enduro offerings deliver unprecedented advantages in terms of

performance, rideability, fuel consumption and ease of use. The introduction of electronic fuel injection by Husqvarna Motorcycles represents a bold new step into the future of offroad motorcycling.

Together with the fuel-injected 2-strokes, Husqvarna Motorcycles present a heavily updated range of TE and FE machines for model year 2018. Collecting feedback from top-level competition and combining it with extensive research, the brand’s engineers ensured that the 2018 TX 125, TE 150 (only for US), FE 250, FE 350, FE 450 and FE 501 remain true to Husqvarna Motorcycles’ commitment to offer premium motorcycles across their complete enduro range.

2-STROKE’S NEW ERA

Perfectly embodying Husqvarna’s pioneering spirit, the new from the ground up electronic fuel injected TE 250i and TE 300i machines feature engine technology that revolutionises the field of 2-stroke enduro motorcycles.

TE 250I/300I ELECTRONIC FUEL INJECTION HIGHLIGHTS

=>Fuel injectors at the transfer ports ? Ideal amount of fuel in all conditions

=>Oil pump & oil tank ? Convenient, eliminates pre-mix

=>39 mm throttle body ? Regulates air flow, TPS relays airflow data

=>New EMS ? Modern engine management, no need for jetting changes

=>Standard map select ? Customise power characteristics

=>Frame integrated oil filler cap ? Simple refills

=>Translucent fuel tank ? Large capacity, fuel pump integrated

=>New intake snorkel ? Adapted to throttle body

SETTING THE BENCHMARK

Combining the most advanced engine technology with a series of dynamic upgrades, all Husqvarna Motorcycles 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines set the benchmark in terms of handling, power, weight and aesthetics.

MY18 ENDURO HIGHLIGHTS (ALL MODELS)

=>WP Xplor 48 front fork ? New fork tubes & setting for added sensitivity & bottoming resistance

=>New Magura brake callipers & GSK discs ? Optimal sensitivity & progression

=>New ProTaper handlebar ? Class-leading function & style