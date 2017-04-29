Indian dominates US flat track

The re-born Indian Motorcycle Company is taking win after win in the ever-popular flat track races in the USA.

Indians have been 1-2 in each of the three rounds run so far, with the Atlanta round having Indian on all three steps of the podium.

Jarad Mees has picked up two wins and a second, Bryan Smith has gone 2-3-1 and Brad Baker picked up his only podium, second at Atlanta, on March 25. But he didn’t just win: he smashed the opposition, winning by over 9 seconds.

Mees will go down in history as the first rider to win Daytona on an Indian.

Mees followed up the historic night with a consecutive win at Atlanta Short Track, followed by this strong second place finish in Charlotte.

“It felt good to get the top podium position and my first win on the Indian Scout FTR750,” said Smith.

“My team did an incredible job preparing the bike for this race. We’re stoked to be heading into the break on a high note, and will look to keep it rolling next month at the season’s first mile in Arizona.”

Harley-Davidson has a new bike running in the championship, the XG750R, which is loosely-based on the Street 750. Jake Johnson picked up fourth on the new bike at Daytona.