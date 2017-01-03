Jan/Feb 2017 issue

By Staff Writer in eMag, Multimedia · January 3, 2017 · No comments

Tags: BMW GS Safari, bmw r ninet scrambler, Cycle Torque, ducat hypermotard 939, emag, ios, ktm 450 exc-f

Jan/Feb 2017 issue

Happy New Year! Welcome to the combined January/February issue of Cycle Torque.

A big shout-out to everyone who has sent us feedback and/or letters from the last issue. We value everyone’s opinion and look forward to hearing from you in the future. Write to feedback@cycletorque.com.au – it’s simple.

On the cover of this issue is KTM’s new 450 EXC-F: is it better? You better believe it.

We look at Ducati’s Hypermotard 939, it’s hyper alright. But it’s also a bit of a surprise packet. Read the test to find out more.

Also tested is BMW’s R NineT Scrambler – straight from its new Heritage range, and the Yamaha Super Ténéré. These are two bikes with different capabilities aimed at getting different markets to do roughly the same thing – to have a serious amount of fun on the road and get dirty.

We have some pretty important news for the upcoming year too. Find out how you can consume Cycle Torque in 2017.

Smarty previews Australia’s upcoming off-road race season, Flack looks back throughout Valentino Rossi’s career, now in its 21st year and we give you a New Year’s resolution to think about.

Hope you enjoy the issue.

Cycle Torque on the App Store - iPad App
READ ON THE IPAD
Cycle Torque on Issuu - Full edition
READ IN YOUR BROWSER
Cycle Torque PDF Download - Full edition
DOWNLOAD AS A PDF

How to read Cycle Torque online >>

There are three ways to read Cycle Torque online.
Clicking on the iPad App link will take you to iTunes. You need an iPad to use the App, and only editions from April 2012 are avilable here.
When you click on the Issuu link, a browser will open in another window bringing up the digital edition in full screen.
You can also download Cycle Torque as a PDF - left click opens - right click gives you the option to download.

About the author: Staff Writer

Click on a tab to select how you'd like to leave your comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *