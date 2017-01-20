Josh Brookes’ WSBK wildcard onboard BSB-winning Superbike

2015 British Superbike Champion Josh Brookes has joined forces with with Melbourne-based ER Motorsports for a wildcard at the Phillip Island round of the WorldSBK Championship, February 24-26.

ER Motorsports and Brookes have acquired his BSB Championship-winning YZF-R1.

2017 will be a big year for Brookes, who is returning to BSB with Anvil Hire Yamaha in 2017, also making the pilgrimage back to the Isle of Man TT, riding for Norton.

Brookes expressed his “gratitude” towards Don at ER Motorsports, “it’s a huge cost and there are very few people in the world who would do this for no return but for the passion of racing.

“When he suggested the plan to me, I was very eager to assist in making it happen,” Brookes said.

“This idea is particularly interesting to me because I’m as intrigued as the rest of the world to know what I can do on a Yamaha in [World Superbikes].

“We know the engine will be below the factory-spec but it doesn’t matter because the point is to find out where the BSB bike would finish.”

The question that’s been on everyone’s mind after Brookes dominated the 2015 BSB season is: ‘If he had lined up on the WorldSBK grid with his championship-winning bike, where would he have finished?’

Team owner Deon Coote has been working closely with Brookes to buy the bike and parts that were pivotal to his BSB success.

“I’m an ex-racer myself, racing is in your blood – you just can’t get it out.

“A situation arose where I had an opportunity to put back into the sport I love, and as I can’t race myself, this is the next best thing.

“I have high expectations going into this project, I’ve known Josh for more than 10 years and I believe with the calibre of rider he is, the bike he’s proven on, plus racing at our home track, it’s a great combination for success,” Coote said

Brookes said it’s crucial the bike feels just how it was when he rode it last.

The ride will certainly gauge his riding level compared to the guys he will line up against at his home round, as last year’s results were no true reflection of his speed in the hotly-contested series.

In an interview published in the latest issue of Rapid Bikes, (#104), Brookes spoke candidly about the complications with the BMW S 1000 RR and Shaun Muir Racing.