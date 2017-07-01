Cycle Torque Magazine July 2017

By Staff Writer in eMag, Multimedia · July 1, 2017 · No comments

Tags: 2017, Cycle Torque Magazine, ios, issuu, july, pdf

Cycle Torque Magazine July 2017

CYCLE TORQUE MAGAZINE, JULY 2017 – On the cover of this issue is KTM’s 1290 Super Adventure: Cycle Torque went to the Australian media launch of the three go-everywheres.

There’s the big dirtbike – the 1090 Adventure R; traverse the globe on the 1290 Super Adventure R; and the all-roads 1290 Super Adventure S.

Also tested in the Issue is the Triumph Thruxton R, Hinckley’s café racer 2.0 and it goes as good as it looks.

We hit the road and check out Harley-Davidson’s 100th birthday in OZ.

Cotton lampoons sports-tourers, Flack takes the Old Road, Smarty talks starts and we meditate on electronic developments.

There’s plenty of news, products, reviews and more.

Hope you enjoy the issue.

Cycle Torque on the App Store - iPad App
READ ON THE IPAD
Cycle Torque on Issuu - Full edition
READ IN YOUR BROWSER
Cycle Torque PDF Download - Full edition
DOWNLOAD AS A PDF

How to read Cycle Torque online >>

There are three ways to read Cycle Torque online.
Clicking on the iPad App link will take you to iTunes. You need an iPad to use the App, and only editions from April 2012 are avilable here.
When you click on the Issuu link, a browser will open in another window bringing up the digital edition in full screen.
You can also download Cycle Torque as a PDF - left click opens - right click gives you the option to download.

About the author: Staff Writer

Click on a tab to select how you'd like to leave your comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *