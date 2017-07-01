JUST1’s MX helmet range expands

After recently introducing itself to the Australian dirtbike community, Just1 continues to gain momentum as a leading brand by combining high quality equipment, competitive prices and an aggressive style that’s been welcomed by riders the world over.

The J12 Carbon Fluro is the latest model available to motorcycle stores around the country, combining the sleek, strong carbon finish and bright fluro colours with the aerodynamics, high end features and incredibly lightweight construction that many riders have already had the chance to experience in the J12 helmet.

The helmet is now now from all good motorcycle stores.

Head to www.ficeda.com.au for more information.

Key Features:

Full carbon outer shell construction

Two inner and two outer shell sizes for optimum fit and comfort

Wide eye port to fit goggles

Protective internal polystyrene foam shell with air channels

Inside chin guard with air vents

Multiple air vents with anti-intrusion aluminium nets

Adjustable peak with air vents

Removable and washable inner lining, highly breathable fabrics and hygienically treated

Anatomical structure with the exclusive “N.B.F.F.” system (Neck Brace Front Fit)

ECE Homologation

J.1.E.R. emergency cheek pad removal system

Double-D retention system

Available in sizes: XS – XXL.

Colours: Fluro Pink, Fluro Orange.

Price: $649.95