Kawasaki kicks-off 2017 Team Green ride days

Kawasaki Australia has hailed its first team green track day for the year a success, with over 90 riders turning out to Lakeside Raceway, Queensland.

The Team Green ride day moves on to Broadford Raceway, September 7; and Wakefield Park Raceway, December 4.

Kawasaki Australia said it subsidised the cost of the event to create a friendly environment for likeminded Kawasaki enthusiasts to converge and participate in an activity they are passionate about.

A mix of experienced track day riders and first timers were in attendance.

Kylie Sage, an experienced track day rider, brought her beloved Z750, whilst encouraging a group of friends to come along.

“The day gave us an opportunity to ride on the track which I love to do so we couldn’t say no,” Kylie, Queensland coordinator for the Black Dog Ride, said.

“Everyone was really nice and helpful.

“I came with my girlfriend, the Kawasaki team helped us with loading our bikes and everyone just had a really fun time.”

Kylie also has a hand in running the KYSA Moto Bikes ladies riding group which encourages females to race and ride motorcycles as well as provide support for female learner riders in Queensland.

Track day first timer, Ryan De Roo brought along his Ninja H2, saying, “I saw this event pop up on the Kawasaki Facebook page and I thought it was a good opportunity to experience the full potential of my H2 on a track.”

“The cost to attend was very attractive and the idea of a full on race track experience was very enticing,” said Ryan, who has even customised his Ninja with an aftermarket exhaust and tuning modifications.

“The day was good fun, I built some more confidence in my riding and my bike, the Kawasaki head office team were so involved and easy to talk to plus the prize giveaway was great!” Ryan said.

Matthew Dawson was not new to the track but his Kawasaki Z1000 made its track debut at the Lakeside Raceway KTGA event.

“Getting out there on the track and having a blast was the best part of the day.

“It was great value and that made it easier,” said Matthew who was tearing it up with his Z1000 featuring an Akrapovi? exhaust, short levers, an aftermarket screen and a few other mods.

“I spoke to numerous people and they were all really approachable.

“We had a chat about our bikes and the event.

“Garshon form the Kawasaki QLD Sales team has a Z1000 as well and we were having a chat about what he has done with his which was handy,” Matthew commented.

Robert Walker, Kawasaki Motors Australia’s National Sales and Marketing Manager, said “It has been sensational to see the strong turnout at our KTGA track days but it is more warming to experiencing the light-hearted interaction and fun that participants have at these events.”

“The events facilitate for all types of riders, from track day beginners to advanced racers who are getting some practice in.

“Some Kawasaki Australia staff members got onto the track to mix it up with the KTGA riders on the day as well!”

“Our partners at Champion’s Ride Days also cater for those who don’t have their own track machines by offering Kawasaki bikes for hire.

“On the whole, the feedback we receive from our ride days has been very positive and this encourages us to continue running these events.”

For information and to book a position in our upcoming 2017 KTGA Track Events, follow the links below:

KTGA VIC Track Day – Broadford Raceway – Thursday 7th September 2017

KTGA NSW Track Day – Wakefield Park Raceway – Monday 4th December 2017