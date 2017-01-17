Kawasaki partners with Champion’s

Champion’s Ride Days held their first track ride day events as partners with Kawasaki Motors Australia in a newly announced partnership over the weekend, January 14-15.

Champion’s Ride Days are now providing a range of Kawasaki bikes for hire during their trackday events and is also set to host a number of Kawasaki Team Green Australia Track Ride Day events in 2017.

Broadford Raceway and Queensland Raceway simultaneously played host to the inaugural events and participants enjoyed the excitement of the new alliance.

Nicole Osbourne, spokesperson for Champion’s Ride Days said “we had a great day and the response to being partnered with Kawasaki from our customers was really exciting.”

“It was fabulous to have a fresh new look and feel, with many riders sitting on the bikes and ‘touching and feeling’ them all. “Of course everyone was volunteering to run them in too.”

“We spoke at the beginning of the riders-briefing about our commitment to being the most professional, safe and fun ride day company, offering the biggest range of hire motorcycles to all types of riders – beginners or advanced, adrenalin junkies or café racers.

“Also about our excitement about the new partnership and Kawasaki’s passion for being on track.

“It was really well received with lots of cheers!” commented Nicole.

To find out more about upcoming Champion’s Ride Days events and how you can hire a Kawasaki motorcycle, visit their website OR call them on (07) 3287 4144.

Feel free to visit their Facebook page for updates as well at