Kawasaki’s 2018 MXers.

Kawasaki’s 2017 KX250F and 450F motocrossers are now available in Australia.

The 250 receives most of the updates for the model year, with updates to the engine and suspension.

KX250F

Adding to its engine and chassis performance, the 2018 KX250F offers a more powerful engine, combined with the narrow chassis, and slim ergonomics, Kawasaki claims this is their fastest 250 yet.

Kawasaki reckons the new bike is easier to maintain rpm when launching off the line, and thanks to the improved torque the revs tend to drop less when shifting.

Kawasaki even claims the 2018 KX250F is quicker out of the gate, hitting the 60m mark 2m ahead of its predecessor.

Download Kawasaki’s KX250F model information.

Features:

249 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engine – features a shorter intake duct for more power and torque.

New intake camshaft, larger diameter header pipe, reduced compression ratio and new throttle body enhance midrange and top end performance.

Weighing in at 104.7 kg, the 18MY KX250F is the lightest KX250F ever.

Updated race-ready Separate Function front Fork (SFF) Type 2 with self-lubricating alumite coating that reduces friction and promotes smooth fork action.

Fine-tuned rear suspension settings deliver improved bump absorption and suspension action, making it easier for riders to trace their intended line through corners.

Minimalist bodywork, very slim radiator shrouds, a flat seat and tank, a narrow frame and smooth seamless design makes it easier for riders to move around.

Flexible ergonomics including adjustable handlebar and footpeg positions.

Launch control system maximises traction at the start gate.

Quick and easy engine tuning with three DFI couplers (plugs) giving a choice of different engine maps.

Genuine Kawasaki accessories available including handheld KX FI Calibration Controller.

RRP: $10,599 (+ pre-delivery).

Colour: Lime Green with factory-style graphics.

KX450F

Sports the same revisions from the 2016 model, the light and powerful 2018 KX450F provides sharp handling and strong circuit performance.

Download Kawasaki’s KX450F model information.

Features:

Strong, powerful four-stroke, liquid cooled, single-cylinder engine with high performance cylinder head and intake valves plus offset cylinder design.

Weighs only 108.8kg, which contributes to quicker turn-in and sharper handling.

Aluminum perimeter frame with high rigidity is ultra slim and light.

The minimalist bodywork includes slim radiator shrouds thanks to the angled radiators, an extremely flat seat and tank, plus smooth and seamless styling making it easier for riders to move around.

Advanced suspension technology featuring factory-racer-style SFF-Air TAC (Triple Air Chamber) fork.

Adjustable ergonomics with four position handlebar and two position footpegs.

Quick and easy engine tuning with three DFI couplers (plugs) giving a choice of different engine maps.

Oversized 270 mm petal disc brake delivers strong stopping power and excellent controllability.

KX Calibration Kit allows factory style tuning at the palm of your hand (optional genuine accessory).

Holeshot advantage with launch control.

RRP: $11,599 (+ pre-delivery).

Colours: Lime Green with factory-style graphics.