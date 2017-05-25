King Kirk joins bLU cRU in QLD

Enduro legend Kirk Hutton will be in Toowoomba, May 26-29, providing hands-on riding tips as part of the Run Ride Race 4 Research charity event.

Yamaha will also be there, providing the opportunity to test-ride the WRFs as well as Yamaha’s fun bike range.

Register at the Yamaha Motor Australia bLU cRU area to participate.

The Run Ride Race charity event is a family-focussed trail ride that accommodates all skill levels on purpose-built trails surrounding the Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport.

Free camping is available from noon on Friday May 26 to 4:30pm Sunday May 29.

On-site catering is available form Friday dinner through to, and including Sunday lunch.

Price is $80 Open, $45 Novice, $30 PeeWee.

A 10% discount applies for MQ licence-holders.

Schedule

Friday 26 May

Camping open – 12 noon.

Registration – 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Saturday 27 May

Registration – 7:30am to 10:30am (closed during briefing)

Rider’s briefing – 9am sharp?All loops open – 9:30am

Open loop close 3pm

PW & novice loop close 4pm

Sunday 28th May

Registration – 7:30am to 10:30am (closed during briefing)

Rider’s briefing – 9am sharp?All loops open – 9:30am?All loops close – 2pm

Camp ground close – 4:30pm