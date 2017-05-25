King Kirk joins bLU cRU in QLD

Enduro legend Kirk Hutton will be in Toowoomba, May 26-29, providing hands-on riding tips as part of the Run Ride Race 4 Research charity event.
Yamaha will also be there, providing the opportunity to test-ride the WRFs as well as Yamaha’s fun bike range.
Register at the Yamaha Motor Australia bLU cRU area to participate.
The Run Ride Race charity event is a family-focussed trail ride that accommodates all skill levels on purpose-built trails surrounding the Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport.
Free camping is available from noon on Friday May 26 to 4:30pm Sunday May 29.
On-site catering is available form Friday dinner through to, and including Sunday lunch.
Price is $80 Open, $45 Novice, $30 PeeWee.
A 10% discount applies for MQ licence-holders.
Schedule
Friday 26 May
Camping open – 12 noon.
Registration – 5:30pm to 7:30pm
Saturday 27 May
Registration – 7:30am to 10:30am (closed during briefing)
Rider’s briefing – 9am sharp?All loops open – 9:30am
Open loop close 3pm
PW & novice loop close 4pm
Sunday 28th May
Registration – 7:30am to 10:30am (closed during briefing)
Rider’s briefing – 9am sharp?All loops open – 9:30am?All loops close – 2pm
Camp ground close – 4:30pm