KTM re-invents the two-stroke

KTM will release the first fuel-injected high-performance two-stroke motorcycle ever in 2018.

The engine will be produced in small numbers in 250 and 300cc capacities and it’ll be a part of the Husqvarna line-up, too.

Development has been underway since 2012 with the target being a machine which offers the benefits of a two-stroke – low weight and high output – with the tractability and low emissions of a four-stroke.

Other benefits will include low fuel consumption, oil injection (no need to pre-mix fuel) or alter jetting.

KTM has named the technology behind the new motors Transfer Port Injection (TPI) which gives us a big hint as to how it all works, although KTM is staying tight-lipped until mid-May, when the bikes will be officially launched.

“This is an incredibly exciting development for KTM.

“We have been developing 2-stroke fuel injection for some time, and our goal was to create competitive motorcycles with all the benefits of fuel injection, while fitting into our READY TO RACE mantra.

“There has been extensive testing and considerations for our research and development team to take into account during this process, so we are very motivated by this next step and world first in technology, as we take a major step forward in this segment.

“We are certainly looking forward to unveiling the new 2018 KTM 250 EXC TPI and KTM 300 EXC TPI machines in May.

“In Europe the bikes will arrive at the dealer floors in early summer.

“In the USA and Canada, the new 2018 KTM 250 XC-W TPI will be available in very limited quantities in late fall,” said Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Marketing Manager.

Australia will get some in January.