Cycle Torque Magazine’s May Issue, 2017

Welcome to the May issue of Cycle Torque, which features BMW’s latest crop of large capacity sportsbikes and tourers – K 1600 GT, S 1000 RR, S 1000 R and the S 1000 XR.

We also fang around the ACT in Yamaha’s adrenaline-pumping, paddle shifting side-by-side, the YXZ1000R SS SE.

Make sure you check out the Winter product feature which has plenty of ideas to beat the cold snap.

Cotton lampoons cruisers, can Rea be the first to win three on the trot? Flack talks to some legends and Smarty has Red Mist – watch out, it’s contagious!

We also have links to watch four new episodes of Cycle Torque TV. Keep an eye out for us on Foxtel (Aurora, channel 173).

Hope you enjoy the issue.

