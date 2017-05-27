McKenzie leads Aussie SXS Champs; Can Am at Finke

Dan McKenzie is currently setting the pace in the Australian SXS Championship Superlite A class.

McKenzie has taken out the first two rounds of the Championship.

Round two saw an all-Yamaha podium as fellow YXZ1000R driver Ivan Szkut kept McKenzie honest with a close second spot ahead of Tim Liston of Canberra finishing third.

The Yamaha YXZ1000R proved to be the most reliable vehicle at the meet and withstood all the punishment the Mount Kembla track had to offer.

Big step up and step down jumps provided lots of carnage, however the YXZs finished every race with no damage.

“My Eastcoast Powersports service crew had an easy day,” McKenzie said.

“All YXZs finished without any repairs on a very rough track.”

McKenzie’s form continued with another win, this time at the Gladstone Stadium Short Course, May 20-21.

Dan won six out of nine races and once again placed first overall in Super Lite A.

“The racing is door to door and the event included racing at night, which is the most exciting racing I’ve experienced this year,” McKenzie said.

Can-Am out to impress at Finke

The weeks are quickly ticking down again to the biggest off-road race the country has to offer, the Tattersalls Finke Desert Race, June 9-12.

Can-Am has 29 side-by-side vehicles entered this year among 50 competitors and the manufacturer has high expectations for a win.

BRP, the parent company of Can-Am has teamed up with Polaris again and Yamaha for the first time to offer a support program to the racers.

Meals, technical support, spare parts, equipment and transport will be provided by the manufacturers to- and from- the overnight stay in Finke itself.

The race itself lasts two days and spans across 500km of the Northern Territory Desert is the toughest competition to date in the CAMS Australian Off-Road Championship.

For competitors and supporters, the Tattersalls Finke Desert Race is the most important event in the Off-Road racing calendar, with spectators camping across the desert course eager to see the drivers compete.