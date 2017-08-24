MotoGP: Miller rides red in 2018

Jack Miller will ride a Ducati Desmosedici GP bike in 2018 for Octo Pramac Racing.

The Aussie will be under a direct contract with Ducati and ride alongside Danilo Petrucci, while Scott Redding has signed with Aprilia next year.

Miller’s current contract with Honda and Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS expires at the end of the 2017 season.

MotoGP’s ‘hush hush’ policy will mean Miller will not be able to speak publicly about his new deal until his current contract expires, which will be at the Valencia test in November.

Born in Townsville, Queensland, on 18th January 1995, Miller made his debut in the 125cc World Championship in 2011 and then moved immediately into Moto3, where he finished runner-up in the 2014 season.

He then joined MotoGP the following year with Honda LCR and, in 2016, scored his first win in the Dutch GP at Assen.