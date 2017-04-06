New Model Festival for BMW dealers | VIDEO

BMW Motorrad dealers are preparing to celebrate the arrival of the marque’s 2017 models with a New Model Festival, being held Saturday, April 8.

R 1200 GS Big-bore adventure.
R 1200 GS Tour GS with a road touring slant.
R 1200 GS Rallye Versatility with eye-catching looks.
R 1200 GS Rallye X With new Sports Suspension. Serious off road adventure.
R nineT The original with a few nice updates.
R nineT Racer Retro racer…
R nineT Pure Blank canvas for the not-so-fussed.
S 1000 RR A superbike with headlights.
S 1000 RR Sport With all the electronics.
S 1000 RR Race With the lot, no pillions…
S 1000 R No fairing.
S 1000 R Sport A naked superbike.
S 1000 XR A comfortable superbike.
K 1600 GT Touring performance and comfort, now with Quickshift Pro.
F 800 R Mid-sized naked with class.
F 800 GT Compact tourer.

 

