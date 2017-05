Nicky Hayden, 2006 MotoGP World Champion was seriously injured after colliding with a car whilst training in Italy, May 18.

The 36-year-old was reportedly hit by a car riding his bicycle.

The MotoGP website says Hayden remains hospitalised in the Intensive Care unit in the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, suffering from serious trauma with severe brain damage as a consequence.

The prognosis is unknown at this stage.

