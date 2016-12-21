Off-road legend joins Beta Australia team

Beta Motorcycles Australia has announced Ben Grabham will join its management team in the new year.

Grabham is “excited” to fill multiple roles at Beta including Brand and Promotions Manager and Technical Advisor, admitting he “can’t wait” to start.

The Bathurst local will be based out of his hometown, working with dealers and riders around the country.

The news comes as Grabham’s former employer, KTM Australia, shifts its operations from West Australia to New South Wales.

Grabham has had an outstanding career as a competitor across multiple disciplines and more recently as a race team manager.

Director of Beta Australia, Gary Grealy said “We are delighted to offer Ben an opportunity to take his already enormously successful career in a different direction and to further build on what he has bought to off-road motorcycling in Australia.

“We see the extensive experience and knowledge that Ben will bring to Beta Australia as a huge plus to us at this stage of our development.

“More importantly however it is the personality traits of integrity, honesty, hard work and true grit that Ben has displayed over his riding and team management career, that align with our own aspirations, that we see as most valuable.

“Obviously KTM were disappointed to see Ben move on but we thank them for understanding that this is a good move for Ben’s future and for his family.

“We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship with Ben.”