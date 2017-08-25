Speedway GP: Can Doyle be crowned in Melbourne?

Get down to the final round of the Speedway Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium, October 28, and there’s a good chance you’ll see an Australian crowned World Champion.

Australia’s Jason Doyle (83pts) currently sits in second place with five rounds remaining.

Two Polish riders, Maciej Janowski (88pts) and Patryk Dudek (80pts) are first and third respectively, and look to be the only ones capable of fending the Australian from his first world title.

Doyle was leading the championship recently until he had his worst round, taking five points from Malilla, Sweden on August 12.

He has been battling a foot injury sustained in June, racing for his club team in Torun, and looked to have made a full recovery.

The Aussie had a minor crash, August 3, and suffered a few extra bumps and bruises.

Reigning Australian Speedway Champion, Sam Masters has been named as Wild Card for the event, the Hunter Valley-born racer will again compete against the world’s best.

It will be a good test to see where Masters is at, after winning the Australian Championship back in January this year.

As Wild Card, Masters will join Doyle and Chris Holder on Speedway’s grandest stage.

In what has already been a great year for the discipline, the inclusion of Masters makes what promises to be an excellent event, even more enticing.

They will be joined in Melbourne by First Reserve Justin Sedgmen and Second Reserve, Davey Watt after the duo finished second and third respectively in the 2017 Australian Senior Solo Championship.