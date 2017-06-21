Suzuki’s GSX250R giveaway

Suzuki is offering the chance for one lucky customer to win a brand new GSX250R.

A list of full terms and conditions can be found here

Celebrating the launch of the all-new GSX250R fully faired street machine, Suzuki is offering the chance for one lucky customer to WIN a brand new GSX250R.

The GSX250R brings the excitement and riding satisfaction of Suzuki’s sports bike heritage to a much broader audience. A machine that features sporty styling, responsive yet easy to control engine performance, confidence inspiring handling wrapped in a package that is equally at home on the daily commute or for those weekend blasts with friends.

A perfect choice for a wide range of riders. This includes those who are looking to buy their first sports street bike, or who are returning to the world of two-wheeled riding pleasure later in life.

Powering the GSX250R is a 248cm3 parallel-twin engine, with a camshaft profile that delivers maximum acceleration performance at riding speeds between 20km/h to 90km/h, as this is the range that is often used by riders. As an additional benefit, the cam profile also suppresses noise generation to deliver a smoother, more pleasant ride.

A modern multi-function full LCD instrument panel helps keep the rider well-informed and is easy to use. The reverse-lit panel readouts include the speedometer, tachometer, gear position and RPM indicator, odometer, dual tripmeters, fuel gauge, average fuel consumption and oil change timing indicators, and a clock. The outside frame includes indicator, neutral, hi-beam lights and also a programmable engine-RPM indicator light (shift light).

Handling is managed by comfortable clip on handlebars which have a low mounting point but still offer a comfortable ride position when touring. KYB front forks and single rear shock absorber with spring preload adjustment provide excellent handling and cornering ability.

Seating is a relatively low 790mm and slim fuel tank design allow for better planting of the feet when stopped. The rider and pillion seats are separate items giving a sporty look and better cushioning.

Newly designed 17 inch 10-spoke wheels. Petal type brake discs with an anti-lock brake system (ABS) offers greater confidence and peace of mind for the rider.

Suzuki understands that motorcycle styling is important for entry level riders who want their machine to stand out from the crowd. Suzuki’s styling designers have successfully created a motorcycle that offers the best of both worlds.

On the one hand, it features a sporty and aggressive look with a highly futuristic flair. On the other hand, it features a comfortable riding position, well-cushioned seat and slim design that make riding in town or touring for long distances equally pleasing.

Enhancing the sporty, aggressive look and futuristic flair of the GSX250R are newly designed surface-emitting LEDs employed by the position lamps up front and the taillight in the rear. Their smooth edge-to-edge illumination and the chevron-like shape that flanks the headlight create a truly distinctive and highly appealing lighting scheme.

The all-new GSX250R will be available from Australian dealerships from July, in Metallic Triton Blue or Gloss Black colour schemes and for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $6,790 Ride Away.

For a chance to WIN an all-new GSX250R customers need to simply complete the entry form via suzukimotorcycles.com.au http://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au/ryi/win-a-gsx250r

For full Terms & Conditions please visit http://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au/ryi/win-a-gsx250r/terms-and-conditions