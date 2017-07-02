Three-seater Mule now available in Australia

The model is based on the top-of-line Kawasaki PRO-FXT, as a three-seater the PRO-FX offers the same combination of performance, durability, comfort and convenience.

Powerful 3 cylinder petrol engine and rugged wide body chassis

Largest cargo bed in its class with 453kg capacity

Huge 907kg towing capacity

Highest output MULE engine to date at 35kw and 65N-m of torque with a top speed of 72km/h

Light weight in comparison to larger units (791kg dry weight)

Bright headlights complimented by optional LED headlights

Electronic Power Steering (EPS) allows light steering at low speed and reduced kickback at high speed

Large Bench Seat sits up to 3 adults

Built Tough – From its frame and engine to its smaller details, the MULE PRO-FX is designed to take punishment and keep on going

Also available in a diesel version – MULE PRO-DX