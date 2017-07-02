Three-seater Mule now available in Australia

Kawasaki has announced the Mule Pro-FX EPS is now available from Australian dealerships for $19,999 (plus pre-delivery).

The model is based on the top-of-line Kawasaki PRO-FXT, as a three-seater the PRO-FX offers the same combination of performance, durability, comfort and convenience.

Class Leading Features: 

  • Powerful 3 cylinder petrol engine and rugged wide body chassis
  • Largest cargo bed in its class with 453kg capacity
  • Huge 907kg towing capacity
  • Highest output MULE engine to date at 35kw and 65N-m of torque with a top speed of 72km/h
  • Light weight in comparison to larger units (791kg dry weight)
  • Bright headlights complimented by optional LED headlights
  • Electronic Power Steering (EPS) allows light steering at low speed and reduced kickback at high speed
  • Large Bench Seat sits up to 3 adults
  • Built Tough – From its frame and engine to its smaller details, the MULE PRO-FX is designed to take punishment and keep on going
  • Also available in a diesel version – MULE PRO-DX
  • Numerous genuine accessories available

RRP: $19,999 (+ pre-delivery)

Colours: Timberline Green

You can download the full information here.

