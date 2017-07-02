Three-seater Mule now available in Australia

Kawasaki has announced the Mule Pro-FX EPS is now available from Australian dealerships for $19,999 (plus pre-delivery).
The model is based on the top-of-line Kawasaki PRO-FXT, as a three-seater the PRO-FX offers the same combination of performance, durability, comfort and convenience.
Class Leading Features:
- Powerful 3 cylinder petrol engine and rugged wide body chassis
- Largest cargo bed in its class with 453kg capacity
- Huge 907kg towing capacity
- Highest output MULE engine to date at 35kw and 65N-m of torque with a top speed of 72km/h
- Light weight in comparison to larger units (791kg dry weight)
- Bright headlights complimented by optional LED headlights
- Electronic Power Steering (EPS) allows light steering at low speed and reduced kickback at high speed
- Large Bench Seat sits up to 3 adults
- Built Tough – From its frame and engine to its smaller details, the MULE PRO-FX is designed to take punishment and keep on going
- Also available in a diesel version – MULE PRO-DX
- Numerous genuine accessories available
RRP: $19,999 (+ pre-delivery)
Colours: Timberline Green