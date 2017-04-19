VIDEO: Naked bike touring | Yamaha MT-10 | Kawasaki Z900 | CFMoto 650NK

In this video we celebrate Picko’s purchase of a new Yamaha MT-10 by going naked touring with the boys.

Three days, up to the Oxley Highway and it’s surrounds.

We wanted to show that if you can go touring on naked bikes, you can go touring on anything.

It’s about getting out to the places you’ve never been, riding some of the best roads in the country (and the crap ones along the way…), meeting new people and having fun.

Day one departed Newcastle in the morning, up to Gloucester via the Bucketts way for a bit of morning tea then West towards Tamworth to Bendemeer.

We stopped at the Bendemeer hotel, watched the footy on an iPhone and had a few beers and a good feed.

In next week’s episode, our plan is to head east on the Oxley Highway from Bendemeer and meet up with Ken Healey at Gingers Creek.

Ken is an organiser of Save the Oxley’s Change.org petition and ride. It’s blokes like him who do a lot of hard work, work no one wants to do, to make sure we get fair treatment on the road. Sign the petition and Like the page on Facebook.

Hope you enjoy the video.