VIDEO: Naked Touring Part 3

In this video we stop for lunch at the Walcha Royal Café after a morning on the Oxley Highway (and end up staying the night!).

Brad and Toni run the café, which is very motorcycle friendly. There’s boutique accomodation if you want to stay the night and for large groups there is a quarters out-back which can sleep a few.

Going to Walcha is always exciting, because once you get to the roundabout, you know that some brilliant roads await.

To the north is Armidale which you can head east to Dorrigo and take on the twists and beautiful Waterfall Way.

East to West is the Oxley Highway, a revered stretch of Australian mountain road and the southern route along Thunderbolts way and Bucketts Way will get you to the Hunter, where you can take the Putty to the Hawkesbury Region of Sydney.

If getting to Walcha has been fun, no matter what way you’ve come, it’s only just begun!

We also check out Brad’s daily jaunt – a 1970s Chinese-made sidecar made from Pre-WWII BMW tooling.

Hope you enjoy part three of naked touring, make sure you check out the earlier episodes.