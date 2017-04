In this video, we catch up with Ken Healey at Gingers Creek Roadhouse, Wauchope.

Ken is the organiser of the Save The Oxley change.org petition and protest ride of the same name.

The Oxley Highway is one of the best stretches of motorcycling road in Australia and is currently under threat of having its speed lowered.

To keep up to date with the progress being made, join the Save The Oxley Facebook page.

