Who’s your favourite?

MotoGP’s official mobile game “MotoGP Championship Quest” announced the winner of its Inaugural 2016 MotoGP Fan World Championship contest which has been won by Irish rider Eugene Laverty of Team Aspar, followed by Frenchman Loris Baz riding of Avintia Racing and Spaniard Aleix Espargaro aboard the factory Suzuki.

Valentino Rossi was the most chosen racer in the Fan World Championship and amassed the highest aggregate score of over 2 trillion points in total however this was not enough to secure the 2016 Fan World Championship crown as the focus is not just on popularity, but the consistent effort put in by fans over the season to support their favourite rider.

The fans world championship is decided based entirely on engagement.

Laverty’s fan base, while significantly smaller than Valentino Rossi, has been active in achieving success.

The MotoGP Fan World Champion, Sam Knott from England, has invested over 500 hours of time, completing more than 6600 races and scoring an incredible 221 billion points.

In second place, an Indonesian fan, Ant Ants placed second competing for Loris Baz.

MotoGP has a massive fan base in Indonesia where the gamw is one of the most downloaded racing games in the App Stores.

His contribution of 154 billion points for Baz came about quickly as he amassed the incredible score over 5 months following the release of the Android App on the Google Play Store.

Taking the third step on the podium was Aleix Espargaro whose top contributor Mohd Khairul of Malaysia, scoring 101 billion points for the Suzuki rider.

MotoGP’s popularity in Malaysia outstrips all other motorsports, and over 300,000 Malaysian fans have downloaded the MotoGP Racing Game app since its launch.

The three top-placed fans will receive a Brembo trophy, manufactured from an authentic MotoGP carbon fibre brake disc and MotoGP-spec caliper.

Each also receives a limited edition X-Lite helmet and collectible MotoGP series watch from Tissot.

Other prizes include paddock passes to a race of their choice and a travel credit to assist with getting to the races.

“This is the first time players in a mobile gaming application have competed to win a championship which is rewarded with such incredible real world prizes” said Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports.

“MotoGP fans are not only at the forefront of supporting the best motorsport event in the world, but they have also become the first to compete in this highly organised and engaging contest available on all wireless platforms”

In the manufacturers championship Honda secured the top place and the Repsol Honda was the most frequently chosen team bike followed closely by Yamaha, Ducati, Aprilia and Suzuki.

The consistent rise of virtual sports games and the ubiquitous uptake of high end smart phones have been huge contributors to the massive uptake of the new MotoGP Racing App which has been downloaded by over 3 million people to date.

For the first time fans around the world have been able to download the App for free and compete against one and other while making a meaningful contribution to their favourite manufacturer and rider.

MotoGP wasted no time in kicking off the 2017 Fan World Championship season which commenced on the 1st of January 2017 and will wrap up at the end of the calendar year.

The extended season gives fans of MotoGP an outlet to enjoy the sport in the few months pre and post season. As one of the developers of the App, Graeme Warring, says “too much MotoGP racing is barely enough.”