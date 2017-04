Win a Kovix Alarm Lock

Cycle Torque and Pro Accessories is giving away three KAL-6 Motorcycle Alarm disc locks to the people who make the best comments or pose the best questions to Nigel during his live Q&A after episode four of Cycle Torque’s TV Series.

Join in the conversation on April 25 (Anzac Day) at 9pm on Cycle Torque’s Facebook channel and you could win!

Nigel featured the locks in an earlier episode, here’s the segment. More information at Pro Accessories