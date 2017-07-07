2017 Kawasaki H2 arrives in OZ

Kawasaki has issued a press release which announces its 2017-model H2 is now available in Australia.

It’s a fairly minor update – the supercharged machine which wowed the world back in 2015 is cutting-edge stuff, so there’s not much Kawasaki can really update..

This is Kawasaki’s closed-circuit-only H2R

The exhaust has been changed to meet Euro 4, the electronics and rider-aids package has been made more precise with a Bosch IMU (this unit includes adding new instrument functions), the quickshifter now incorporates downshifts and there’s a new rear shock – an Ohlins TTX unit.

Price is $36,700 plus on-roads.

Full press release

The 2017 Ninja H2 is now available in Australia

BUILT BEYOND BELIEF

The combination of intense acceleration and supersport-level circuit handling is unlike anything a naturally aspirated machine can provide.

For 2017, the Ninja H2 benefits from numerous updates, including Kawasaki’s most advanced electronics package and suppler suspension action care of a high-grade Öhlins TTX rear shock.

Class Leading Features:

• Supercharged 998 cm3 In-Line Four

• An Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) enables even more precise chassis orientation awareness, the key to bringing Kawasaki’s electronics to the next level

• Hydraulic Assist & Slipper Clutch allows light lever operation

• Quick shifter enables quick upshifts and downshifts for seamless acceleration

• Smooth, quick shifting dog-ring type transmission commonly found in MotoGP or Formula 1

• New instrument features include bank angle indicator and max bank angle recording function

• Updated exhaust system to meet Euro 4 emissions requirements

• A pair of massive ø330 mm Brembo semi-floating discs, a Brembo master cylinder and M50 Monobloc calipers deliver superb braking force

• A trellis frame provides both the strength to harness the incredible power of the supercharged engine, and the balanced flex to achieve the stability and pliability for high-speed riding

• KYB AOS-II front fork racing suspension (first used on an on-road bike on the 2015 Ninja H2/H2R) offers superb road-holding performance

• The addition of Öhlins’ highly acclaimed TTX rear shock offers numerous rider benefits including Increased rear stability

• Assistance from Kawasaki’s Aerospace Company was enlisted in creating the aerodynamically sculpted bodywork.

RRP: $36,700 (+ ORC)

Colour: Mirror Coated Spark Black