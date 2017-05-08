Cycle Torque TV, 2017 Episode 5

This episode of Cycle Torque TV includes From the Apex – a tongue-in-cheek approach to the latest motorcycle news.

We look at a few Aussies racing around the world, including Chad Reed, the Cudlin brothers and Jess Gardiner.

We test KTM’s 450 EXC-F enduro weapon, Naked Touring continues on the Oxley to Walcha Royal Café, where we meet the owners, Brad and Toni.

We also check out Brad’s wicked sidecar.

Picko puts a slip on exhaust on his MT-10 and the Custom Torque boys look at building bikes in small spaces.

Hope you enjoy the episode.