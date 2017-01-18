Global Ducati sales top 55,000 in 2016

Ducati Motor Holding has announced its new bike sales increased by just over one per cent in 2016.

CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, Claudio Domenicali said “ending the year of our 90th anniversary with yet another record is a source of immense pride and satisfaction.”

Domenicali said 2016 marked seven years of consecutive growth, and confirms the “soundness” for the Bolonga-based company’s strategy.

Part of this increase is down to the success of its new models moving from showroom floors: Multistrada sales grew by 16 per cent, while the Hypermotard family’s sales grew by 15 per cent.

Ducati is also pleased with the XDiavel’s welcome to the market, selling 5,200 units worldwide, while the Scrambler, now in its second year of production has sold 15,500 bikes: almost 28 per cent of Ducati bike sales for the year.

Andrea Buzzoni, Marketing Director for Ducati backed this up, saying the Scrambler brand was a main source of “consolidation” for the brand.

“This growth demonstrates the strength of both range and brand and, above all, the solid performance of the global sales network,” Mr Buzzoni said.

With seven new models coming in 2017, adding to the Monster, Multistrada and Scrambler families as well as well as the new SuperSport models and a 1299 Superleggera – Ducati’s sound strategy looks to continue.

In Australia, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries’ (FCAI) annual top-10 sales report show the Diavel, Multistrada, Scrambler and both 959 and 1299 Panigales were popular-selling bikes in 2016.

The United States is Ducati’s biggest market, followed by Italy and Germany, while the Italian manufacturer is also enjoying large sales increases in Spain (38 per cent), China (120 per cent), Brazil (36 per cent) and Argentina (219 per cent).

A yearly projection of FCAI data obtained from January to September, 2016, show Ducati sales represented roughly four per cent of the Australian road bike market, and three-and-a-half per cent of Ducati’s worldwide sales in 2016.

The FCAI figures estimate the market share of Ducati’s Australian arm shrunk by just over six per cent compared to the same period in 2015.

However 2015 was one of Ducati’s most successful years in Australia, with the company selling 2,194 new bikes.

Currently, Ducati has 1,594 employees worldwide, a network of 783 sales and assistance centres and is present in 90 countries.